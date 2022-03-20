GE15: PBS ready to take on Tuaran parliamentary seat for GRS, says Ongkili

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili in Parliament, November 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

TUARAN, March 20 — Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) is ready take on the Tuaran parliamentary seat for Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) in the 15th general election (GE15).

PBS president Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili disclosed this when launching PBS Tamparuli’s 36th and 37th Annual General Meetings, near here, today.

Stressing that Tamparuli and its neighbouring Kiulu seat have been PBS’ stronghold, Ongkili is confident that they would be able recapture Tuaran from United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO), especially with support from the people in the Sulaman and Pantai Dalit state constituencies.

“Tuaran is among the constituencies that we have a thirst for. The PBS machinery is ready and further strengthened with the increased membership and branches.

“Our Party will grow further, and our two assemblymen in Kiulu and Tamparuli are serving the grassroots well. The grassroots are clear of the party’s struggle, hence their continuous support to PBS,” said Ongkili, who is also the Member of Parliament for Kota Marudu.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) stressed that GRS, which was officially registered as a coalition on March 18, will also continue to fight for the rights and demands of Sabah and its people.

UPKO president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau is the current Member of Parliment for Tuaran, the seat he won with a 7,624 majority under the Barisan Nasional flag in GE14.

The current Parliament term expires in June 2023 and GE15 must be held by July that year. — Bernama