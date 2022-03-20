Anthony Loke is DAP’s new secretary-general, replacing Guan Eng

(From left) DAP deputy secretary-general Liew Chin Tong, DAP national chairman Lim Guan Eng, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook, DAP deputy national chairman Gobind Singh Deo and DAP vice national chairman, Nga Kor Ming March 20, 2022. — Pictu

SHAH ALAM, Mar 20 — Anthony Loke Siew Fook has been announced as DAP’s new secretary-general.

He replaced Bagan MP and three-term predecessor Lim Guan Eng.

“I wish to record our sincere appreciation for his leadership, thank you,” he told reporters after the announcement of the party’s new leadership line-up today at its 17th Annual Congress here.

Loke also expressed gratitude for former party chairman Tan Kok Wai, who will continue to play a role as the party’s adviser.

“And of course, the CEC would like to extend highest gratitude to Lim Kit Siang, as without him, there will not be a strong and tough DAP today.

“So the CEC has unanimously agreed to appoint him as party mentor,” said Loke.

He also noted that today’s election is the beginning of a new phase, the 3G or third generation leadership of the DAP.

He added that his leadership will be one that is inclusive where all leaders in the party will have a role to play.

“I want to unite the party and bring it to an era of glory,” he said.

The DAP supreme council lineup is seen during DAP’s 17th Party Congress in IDCC on March 20, 2022. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Among other positions which were announced today are Gobind as the deputy national chairman, national vice-chairman — Nga Kor Ming, Chow Kon Yeow, Chong Chieng Jen, M Kulasegaran and Teresa Kok

Loke’s deputies will be Liew Chin Tong, Sivakumar Varatharaju Naidu (co-opted) and Tengku Zulpuri Shah Raja Puji (co-opted).

Fong will be the new national treasurer while his assistant will be Ng Sze Han.

This term, Steven Sim will be the national organising secretary and will be assisted by Ng Suee Lim and Khoo Poay Tiong (co-opted).

The party’s national publicity secretary will be Teo and assisted by Hannah Yeoh Tseow Suan, Ganabatirau Veraman (co-opted), while

international secretary will be Jannie Lasimbang and assisted by Kasthuriraani Patto.

The new director of national political education will be Wong Kah Woh and assisted by Wong Shu Qi.

As for the committee members they include Tan Kok Wai, Lim Lip Eng, Lim Hui Ying, Alice Lau Kiong Yieng, Chan Foong Hin, Liu Tian Khiew, Tan Hong Pin, Young Syefura Othman, Teo Kok Seong, Su Keong Siong, Wu Him Ven, and Syahredzan Johan (co-opted).