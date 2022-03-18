Penang CM: Time for govt to amend laws to allow all businesses to be conducted online

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow says the government should consider amending laws and rules to allow businesses and meetings to be conducted through an online platform. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 18 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has called on the government to respond to the new normal of digitalisation by amending laws to make such practices legal.

He said the government should consider amending laws and rules to allow businesses and meetings to be conducted through an online platform.

The DAP vice-chairman said this after confirming that the voting of new party leadership at the DAP national congress could not be conducted virtually.

Chow said the party had wanted to move towards digitalization to vote for its new party leadership using an online platform in the upcoming congress.

“This was not allowed in the constitution so digitalization in a political party is still a challenge,” he said in a press conference after officiating an SME CEO Forum here.

He said party delegates will still have to be physically present at the DAP national congress to vote in its new national committee.

He added that there will be at least two major changes in the party elections this time.

“We will be voting in new national leadership and there will be a change in the secretary-general,” he said.

He said delegates will have to decide on how to vote in a national leadership team that can bring the party forward to meet challenges in this turbulent political situation.

“The other change we will be seeing is the 30 per cent gender quota that will take place in this election,” he said.

He said the party will see 30 per cent women being elected in the national committee.

DAP’s 17th National Congress will be held at the Ideal Convention Centre in Shah Alam on March 20.