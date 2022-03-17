Wanita, Youth and Puteri delegates want Umno leadership to reach consensus on GE15 soon

A general view of the main stage set up ahead of the general assembly of Umno’s Women, Youth and Puteri Wing in Kuala Lumpur March 16, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — The top leadership of Umno needs to come to a consensus on deciding to hold the 15th general election (GE15) soon.

Matters on GE were raised by several wing delegates when debating in their respective wing general assembly for Wanita, Youth and Puteri here today.

Some delegates described the victories in the Johor and Melaka state elections as not being a good gauge as the entire machinery of Umno was harnessed to the states.

Some of them want all parties to leave it to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Umno top leadership to discuss before seeking the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Bagan Serai Wanita Umno chief Zarina Abdol Majid said in a general election, it would not be possible for party machinery from other states to go helping around except in their own areas or state.

“Let us not repeat the old attitude. The defeat in GE14 should be a lesson. The factional fighting among each other is like training the gun at our own fort.

“There is no need to reveal our strategy on the date of GE as our enemies would also be using the opportunity to put up theirs,” she said.

Federal Territories Youth chief Mohamed Nizhan Abdullah Hamidi said space should be given to the Top 5’ – president, deputy president and the three vice-presidents — to discuss Umno’s interest and any decision would be supported by the grassroots.

“We need to organise our respective machinery. Would we be able to win without the help of friends while being short in funds in the Johor election?”

“Organise the machinery with a new narrative so that we are really ready for GE15,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kuala Kedah Wanita chief Datin Noor Hasita Mat Isa said Umno should benefit from a combination of leadership which have not happened which is the traditional combination of the Prime Minister and party president posts.

“The combination needs to be interpreted well so that Umno is not split into two. We should use this advantage to strengthen the party.

“Insya-Allah our party would become stronger under the leadership of the Umno president and Prime Minister could focus on the administration of the country,” she said.

At the same time, she urged the Umno leadership to interpret the concept of the Malaysian Family by the Prime Minister as an Umno family in carrying their respective duties.

“The strength of the Umno Family is very dependent on the understanding of the entire family. If the relations among Umno division heads, Wanita, Youth and Puteri heads and deputy heads is good, our action would be on the right track,” she said.

Meanwhile, Melaka Wanita delegate Datuk Haryati Hamdzah expressed her regrets over slanders on the top party leadership especially on the president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and vice-president Ismail Sabri.

“I sympathise with the president for being slandered. similarly I also sympathise with YAB PM who endured the difficulty of balancing power through a confidence and supply agreement (CSA) with the opposition while getting heckled by party members.

“The fact is, it is not easy to administer in a Covid-19 pandemic crisis. Only the calm could triumph,” she said.

Haryati also touched on the question between party election and general election like the egg and chicken, with no end for the grassroots to think.

“I would like to propose that whatever is the decision, discuss cordially. We must ensure the party wins and the people would be comfortable with us,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Penang delegate who is also Batu Kawan Wanita chief, Noraina Safura Mohamed said the top leadership needs to stressed on consultation over issues for a decision, especially to the five top leadership, namely the president, deputy president and three vice presidents.

“Negotiate well. Please do not confuse us, members below we need to be together. In fact keeping the internal unity of the party, is far better. We members below sometimes need certainty and understanding on each of the decisions from the top, “she said. — Bernama