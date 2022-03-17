Forty-four manufacturers in Selangor ceased operations in 2020-2021, state assembly told

State Investment, Trade, Industry, and Small and Medium Industry Committee chairman Datuk Teng Chang Khim speaks at the Selangor State Assembly in Shah Alam March 17, 2022. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, March 17 ― A total of 44 companies in the manufacturing sector in Selangor closed down in the 2020-2021 period, resulting in 835 locals and 119 foreigners losing their jobs, the Selangor State Assembly was told today.

State Investment, Trade, Industry, and Small and Medium Industry Committee chairman Datuk Teng Chang Khim said the closure of these businesses did not have a major financial impact on the state because the companies paid only small amounts in quit rent and assessment tax.

He said this when replying to a question from Mazwan Johar (PH-Sungai Ramal) on the number of foreign and local investors who had ceased operations in Selangor since the Covid-19 outbreak two years ago.

Teng said among the remedial actions taken by the state government was organising a series of six Karnival Kerjaya ― Selangor Bekerja job carnivals last year to help reduce unemployment.

Meanwhile, state Housing, Urban Well-being and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman Rodziah Ismail said none of the Rumah Idaman MBI projects introduced in 2020 had been completed yet.

“A total of 4,819 units (three projects) are being developed while 39,485 units (18 projects) are in the planning stage,” she said when replying to a question from Zakaria Hanafi (BN-Semenyih).

Rodziah said among the causes of delay were that the Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) as project coordinator was still finalising joint-venture agreements with developers and that some contractors withdrew from the projects after being given early offers.

She said there were also cases of developers having to amend the development approval from local authorities to adjust to existing conditions on the ground and delays due to the imposition of the Movement Control Order during the Covid-19 pandemic. ― Bernama