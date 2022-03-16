GE15? Bring it on, says Umno No. 2

Umno vice president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri (left) and Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (centre) arrive for the party’s 2022 general assembly in Kuala Lumpur March 16, 2022. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said this year would be the right time to call the 15th general election (GE15), as the voting patterns of recent state elections suggested Barisan Nasional (BN) — a coalition where Umno is the chief — could win big.

Mohamad — who is also known as Tok Mat — during his opening speech for the general assembly of Umno’s Women, Youth and Puteri Wings today, said the party should “strike at enemies when they are weak”, in reference to the dismal performance of rivals, Perikatan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan, in the Melaka, Sarawak and Johor state elections.

“Winning elections and controlling the government means planning for GE15 to be held at the right time and place.

“The Melaka, Sarawak and Johor state polls offered some important clues. That time is now, and not next year,” he said to loud cheers from several hundred Women, Youth and Puteri delegates at the World Trade Centre, here today.

Mohamad also said that despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, all state elections took place in an orderly manner.

“So there is no reason for us to delay GE15, even if it means holding it during a pandemic is the best option.

“Everything will be done in a disciplined and orderly fashion, as seen in Melaka, Sarawak and Johor,” he said.

Umno and BN captured Melaka and Johor with more than a two-thirds majority after losing both states in the 2018 general election and regaining them after the Sheraton Move.

In previous years, the opening speeches of the Wings’ general assembly set the tone of the discussions and motions brought forward for the party’s full assembly.

Mohamad also warned Umno members to not bicker with each other over positions in the upcoming party election.

“The focus for 2022 is not the party election. The focus for 2022 is for Umno to return and win the general election,” he said.

The Umno General Assembly 2021 started today for the party’s Wings and will conclude on Saturday.

The party is currently riding a wave of confidence after its performance in the recently concluded Johor state election.