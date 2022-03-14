Tasik Cermin to close temporarily for public safety, says Perak exco

File picture of visitors at Tasik Cermin in Perak.— Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 14 — The Perak government will direct the management of tourist attraction Tasik Cermin, in Gunung Rapat here, to issue a temporary closure notice as the jetty area at the lake is flooded.

State Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohamed Radzi said the safety of tourists is always priority when a tourist area becomes unsafe.

“If the situation is not conducive for tourists, it must be closed based on the guidelines set.

“So, when a natural disaster such as floods takes place in the area which can compromise the safety of tourists, the responsible party, namely, the appointed operator must take the necessary measures,” she said.

She was speaking at a media conference in conjunction with the ‘Pangkor International Marine Tourism Conference’ here today.

Nolee Ashilin said that the state government would only allow Tasik Cermin, which is popular among tourists for its mirror-like water surface, to be reopened once the area is deemed safe for visits.

Some tourists have been advising the public on social media against visiting Tasik Cermin after the jetty was inundated due to non-stop rain lately, making it slippery and dangerous.

A Bernama check found tourists still visiting Tasik Cermin and the jetty was under ankle-deep water.

Meanwhile, Tasik Cermin Eco Park Ipoh development manager Siti Norlizawati Narawi, when contacted by Bernama, said a media statement would be issued on the matter soon. — Bernama