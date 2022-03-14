PLUS, TNB collaborate to reduce carbon emissions on highways

File picture shows emissions welling out of an exhaust in downtown Berlin on March 23, 2005. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — PLUS Malaysia Bhd (PLUS) and Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) are collaborating to reduce carbon emissions on PLUS highways through sustainability initiatives.

In a joint statement today, both parties said the initiatives involve the development of a network of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and the installation of energy efficiency monitoring and solar photovoltaic systems at selected rest and relaxation (R&R) areas along the PLUS highway network.

The collaboration would enable energy efficiency monitoring and solar photovoltaic systems to be fitted on the roofs of Northbound Ayer Keroh and Tapah R&Rs, with a combined total capacity of over 360-kilowatt peak (kWp).

TNB president and chief executive officer, Datuk Ir Baharin Din said TNB will provide reliable and stable electricity supply for the EV charging ecosystem.

“Additionally, TNB also offers solutions to PLUS to optimise electricity costs and support green and sustainable energy sources towards reducing carbon emissions,” he said.

PLUS managing director Datuk Azman Ismail said the initiative would further increase the network of EV charging stations to provide customers with a smoother, safer and more comfortable journey on PLUS highway.

“This initiative reaffirms PLUS’s environmental, social and governance commitment to lead the highway industry towards transforming itself into a smart highway that is environmentally sustainable,” he added. — Bernama