MAHB to discuss with Health Ministry, NSC to improve handling of umrah pilgrims at KLIA

Travellers are seen with their luggage at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport after the government gave permission for fully-vaccinated Malaysians to travel abroad October 17, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MANJUNG, March 14 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) will hold a discussion with the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the National Security Council (MKN) to improve the handling of umrah pilgrims at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

MAHB chairman Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said the discussion was necessary to find solutions to ensure that handling of umrah pilgrims would not take hours and complicate the movement of pilgrims who have just returned from the Holy Land causing congestions at KLIA arrival halls.

“I was told that since yesterday, the situation is under control and smooth with the cooperation between the MAHB, MoH, and MKN.

“We have also assigned more staff in the area to ensure the process of obtaining digital trackers is under control,” he said, adding that pilgrims have to undergo many procedures because Saudi Arabia is a high-risk country for Covid-19.

He also advised pilgrims to fill out the form on the MySejahtera application before they board their flights.

The Pangkor state assemblyman told reporters this after presenting MAHB’s back to school donation packs here today.

Zambry was asked to comment on the complaints and frustrations expressed by umrah pilgrims on social media regarding the delay in the handling of pilgrims upon their arrival at KLIA, saying that the delay was due to technical problems and needed cooperation and continued discussions among relevant authorities.

He said that he hoped this delay would not happen when the country’s borders reopen on April 1 as it would affect all parties if not handled properly.

“Regarding this issue, we will sit down to discuss the health protocols that we need to comply with and implement,” he added. — Bernama