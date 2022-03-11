Ampang landslide: Believing housing area safe, Taman Bukit Permai 1 residents say they are taking precautions and don’t intend to move

Ooi, a resident, said his house is located about 20 metres from the top of the collapsed slope, adding that the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) informed him that the path next to his house had been closed as a safety measure since this morning. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Residents in Taman Bukit Permai 1, which is located near the location of the landslide incident in Taman Bukit Permai 2 that claimed four lives and injured one individual yesterday believe that their housing area is safe to occupy.

One of the residents who only wanted to be known as Ooi, 66, said he did not intend to vacate his house as there were no instructions to do so, however, he said he was taking precautions and on the alert for any announcements from the authorities.

“I have been living here with my wife since 2006 and this is the first time such an incident happened here.

“We are taking precautions and I think this house is still safe,” he said when met here today.

Ooi said his house is located about 20 metres from the top of the collapsed slope, adding that the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) informed him that the path next to his house had been closed as a safety measure since this morning.

Another resident, Zulkifli Mohd Isa, 49, said they were ordered to move their cars that were normally parked in the area near the slope this morning before 200 metres of the area was cordoned off.

“We don’t have the intention to move for now,” he said, adding that no such incident had ever happened in the area.

Checks by Bernama at the Taman Bukit Permai 1 housing area found that MPAJ had closed about 200 metres of the road near the collapsed slope.

Residents were also seen going about their daily activities while taking precautions and being on the alert for announcements from the authorities. — Bernama