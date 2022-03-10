Pray that Ampang landslide victims will be found safe, says PM

Fire and Rescue Department personnel attempt to pinpoint the location of victims trapped in the debris after the landslide in Taman Bukit Permai 2 in Ampang, March 10, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has urged all Malaysians to pray that victims of the landslide in Taman Bukit Permai 2 in Ampang today can be saved by rescuers.

In a short post on his Facebook, Ismail Sabri said he learnt that four people were feared buried alive in the landslide, which affected 15 houses and 10 vehicles.

“The Fire and Rescue Department is conducting rescue work and trying to retrieve all victims from the debris,” he said.

However, an update given by authorities later said that two victims have been rescued and three are still trapped in the debris.

A Bernama check showed that rescuers from the Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force and Rela were furiously working to locate and retrieve the remaining victims. — Bernama