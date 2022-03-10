MetMalaysia: Fine weather forecast for Johor on polling day

A flag war between parties contesting in the 15th Johor State Election in N26 Machap and N27 Layang-Layang in Simpang Rengam, March 9, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, March 10 — The weather on the morning of polling day for the Johor state election this Saturday is forecast to be clear, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

Based on information on the MetMalaysia website, thunderstorms are expected to occur in seven districts, namely Johor Baru, Tangkak, Segamat, Muar, Batu Pahat, Pontian and Kulai in the afternoon.

The temperature throughout the day will hover between 23 and 33 degrees Celsius.

A total of 239 candidates are vying for 56 seats up for grabs in the Johor polls.

A total of 2,539,606 ordinary voters out of 2,597,742 registered voters are eligible to vote this Saturday.

The Election Commission also advised voters to go out and cast their ballots according to the recommended time slots in the MySPR Semak application. — Bernama