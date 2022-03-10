Fire and Rescue Dept: One rescued, three feared buried alive in Ampang landslide (VIDEO)

Fire and Rescue Department personnel aid in rescue efforts after a landslide in Ampang March 10, 2022. — Picture courtesy of Fire and Rescue Department

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Three people are feared buried alive in a landslide in Taman Bukit Permai 2, Ampang in which 15 houses and 10 vehicles were affected.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said a fire engine with nine personnel from the Pandan fire station was deployed to the scene as soon as a distress call was received at 5.54pm.

“Early information suggested that four individuals had been buried under the rubble. One of them has been rescued,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Rescue efforts were ongoing, he said. — Bernama