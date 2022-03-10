Annuar: Communications and Multimedia Ministry to build more cellular base stations in Johor

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks to the media after attending an appreciation ceremony for volunteers in Putrajaya, February 18, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will build more cellular base stations in an effort to help the people in Johor, especially in Kota Tinggi.

Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the move, which was in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob's commitment and directive, was aimed at improving the living standards of the people through online business.

Apart from that, Annuar said telecommunication service providers were also instructed to improve their services, apart from building new telecommunication structures, upgrading existing base stations, improving fibre-optic network connectivity and having more Keluarga Malaysia Digital Economy Centres (PEDi).

“One of the 13 new telecommunication towers has been completed while 12 others are under construction. For the work of upgrading existing stations, 70 have been completed and three more stations are in the process of being upgraded,” he said in a statement here today.

Annuar said the fibre-optic connection work had seen a total of 3,934 premises being equipped with the facility, while another 669 premises were already equipped with a fibre-optics network.

Apart from that, Annuar said the existing six PEDi facilities in Kota Tinggi also provided added value and convenience to the locals in carrying out their daily affairs.

According to Annuar as of the fourth quarter of last year, the 4G coverage in Johor was at 98.68 per cent and the figure is targeted to increase to 99.14 per cent by the end of this year.

“As for broadband speeds, as of the fourth quarter of 2021, it was 28.15 megabits per second (Mbps) and is targeted to increase to 35Mbps,” he said.

Annuar said KKMM was committed to providing the best service to Malaysian families in Johor through various initiatives, not only in Kota Tinggi but also in Felda areas.

“I hope the residents of Kota Tinggi will take full advantage of these initiatives in order to improve their standard of living such as doing business online and at the same time diversify their sources of income,” he said. — Bernama