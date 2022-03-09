Johor polls: Pakatan candidate Marina Ibrahim tests positive for Covid-19

Marina Ibrahim shared the news in a Twitter post today and informed that she is undergoing quarantine at home and is currently waiting for the Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test result. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, March 9 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Skudai state seat Marina Ibrahim has been confirmed positive for Covid-19 through a self-test on Monday.

Marina shared the news in a Twitter post today and informed that she is undergoing quarantine at home and is currently waiting for the Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test result.

She said, however, this would not dampen her spirit to continue campaigning for the Johor state election, adding that she would explore other ways including using social media to connect with Skudai voters during the quarantine period.

“I hope all of you will keep on supporting me and my team until the polling day. My team will continue the campaign even during my absence,” she said.

The Skudai state seat will see a three-cornered fight between Marina, Lim Soon Hai (Barisan Nasional) and Khoo Kong Ek (Perikatan Nasional).

Polling is set for Saturday. — Bernama