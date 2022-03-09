In Melaka, senior citizen dies after his car plunges off flyover

Melaka police traffic chief Supt Hasan Basri Yahya said Tan Chin Chee, 76, died on the spot in the 9.20am incident. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

MELAKA, March 9 — An elderly man was killed after the car he was driving went out of control and crashed from the Jalan Syed Abdul Aziz flyover in Taman Kota Laksamana here today.

Melaka police traffic chief Supt Hasan Basri Yahya said Tan Chin Chee, 76, died on the spot in the 9.20am incident.

“He was heading towards Melaka Raya in his Toyota Vios. The flyover is about 15 metres above the road,” he said when contacted.

A Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said eight firemen from the Melaka Tengah station took about 10 minutes to extricate his body from the wreckage. — Bernama