CovidNow: 64.2pc of Malaysia’s adult population given booster dose

A medical worker prepares a dose of Covid-19 Pfizer-BioTech vaccine during the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Kids (PICKids) at Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) in Shah Alam January 3, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 ― A total of 15,113,923 individuals or 64.2 per cent of the adult population in the country have received the Covid-19 booster dose as of yesterday.

Based on the CovidNow website, a total of 22,930,441 or 97.5 per cent of the group have completed their vaccination while 23,207,220 or 98.7 per cent received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For children aged five to 11, a total of 1,060,063 individuals or 29.9 per cent of the group have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids).

As for adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,832,919 individuals or 91 per cent of the group have completed their vaccination while 2,933,324 or 94.2 per cent received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 68,624 doses of vaccine were administered, with 19,511 as first doses, 1,835 as second doses and 47,278 booster doses, bringing the cumulative total vaccine doses dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 67,869,343.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry's GitHub portal, 79 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday with Johor recording the highest number of fatalities at 16 cases, followed by Kedah and Perak with 13 cases each.

Selangor recorded 11 cases, Pahang and Sabah with five cases each, Kelantan (four), Melaka (three), Penang, Sarawak, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya with two cases each while Negri Sembilan reported one case. ― Bernama