Families who lost loved ones due to long Covid-19 eligible for financial aid, says Nadma head

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) is reportedly offering cash aid to families who lost loved ones from long-Covid-19.

Its director Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad, who is also minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions), said the money will be disbursed as long as the families provide Nadma with the death certificate.

“Nadma has no objections to considering such aid for those who pass away due to the effects of long-Covid-19 as long as the stipulated conditions are fulfilled,” national daily The Star reported, quoting from his written reply in Dewan Rakyat today.

As of February 28, Nadma had allocated RM89.33 million for 17,867 applicants. The families would have to elect a beneficiary and apply for the aid.

Appointing a beneficiary was important, Abdul Latiff said, to avoid any issues later.

“The families must also appoint or choose who the beneficiary of the aid will be,” he said, adding that payments will be done online and into the beneficiary’s account through an Electronic Fund Transfer.

