Climate change, flood disasters among issues raised at Dewan Rakyat sitting today

Sg Klang’s water level sees a rise due to heavy rain in Kuala Lumpur, March 8, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Issues on climate change resulting in floods as well as long-term plans to address the impact of the disaster were among matters discussed in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Members of Parliament (MPs) who took part in the debate session on the Royal Address expressed concern over the flood disasters, including flash floods which were becoming more frequent to the point of affecting the people’s livelihood and resulting in loss of lives.

Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah (Pejuang-Kubang Pasu) said Malaysia was experiencing frequent floods outside the monsoon season and higher rainfall intensity in the wake of global climate change.

“Just look at the rain in Kuala Lumpur. It rained for two consecutive evenings that prompted MPs from the Federal Territory to submit a motion to discuss the matter. We can no longer regard this as a normal phenomenon.

“We should also evaluate the development patterns and urban and rural planning policies so that every building development plan is viewed from the perspective of climate change,” he said while questioning whether climate-resilience measures were taken into account in development plans.

He also recommended that existing laws and policies on climate-resilient development be reviewed to promote the concept as well as emphasised the importance of forest conservation as an ecosystem-based adaptation response to ensure floods could be mitigated.

Charles Anthony Santiago (PH-Klang) also proposed that the Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA) consider the concept of “Sponge City” in China or “Drip Irrigation” in India as a long-term solution to solve flood problems.

“I propose KASA and the government to set up a special commission on flood to investigate and draw up an overall long term plan to address the possibility of cities in Malaysia being submerged,” he said, adding that until today, Klang was hit by floods five times and the worst was on December 17 to 18.

Nurul Izzah Anwar (PH-Permatang Pauh) said extreme weather has the potential to affect the quality of life of the people and the country’s food security if it is not addressed because when agricultural yields are affected, the rate of inflation would increase and this, in turn, would result in an increase in the price of goods.

In addition, taking the example of the flash flood incident yesterday, she suggested that the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issue a guide to all companies and employers to allow their employees to work from home if weather forecasts say there was potential flooding.

Nurul Izzah also raised questions about the development of the Climate Change Act which was expected to be tabled in 2025 and described the action as being too late given the disasters happening due to climate change, besides urging the government to expedite the tabling of the Disaster Management Act and the Climate Change and Adaptation Act.

The issue of floods due to climate change was also raised by other MPs including Teresa Kok (PH-Seputeh), Lim Lip Eng (PH-Kepong) and Tengku Zulpuri Shah Raja Puji (PH-Raub).

Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman (PAS-Sik) suggested that the government through the relevant ministries work with the state governments regardless of party in an effort to meet the Net Zero Carbon Emission (NZCE) target by 2050.

He said cooperation was important to encourage reforestation in a move control the rate of climate change, especially to control disasters in affected areas in the future.

“The government should also review the incentive package to encourage the use of electric vehicles such as introducing road tax exemption, income tax discounts to individuals who install stations or companies that install charging stations and incentives to income taxpayers,” he said.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama