Sexual assault: Ipoh High Court allows bail for former tahfiz centre principal

IPOH, March 7 — The High Court here today allowed the former principal of a tahfiz centre, Azizul Yahya, to be released on bail of RM20,000 with one surety while awaiting the sexual assault trial against him to be completed.

Judge Datuk Abdul Wahab Mohamed made the ruling after hearing an application by Azizul’s lawyer Mohd Hafiz Jalaludin, after the previous application was rejected at the Sessions Court here.

On January 28, the Sessions Court did not allow the accused to be released on bail and the lawyer representing Azizul at the time, Muhamad Shahrul Nizam Mohd Radi, informed that his client would file a review of the decision at the High Court.

Abdul Wahab also imposed several conditions on Azizul, 30, which include surrendering his passport to the court or the police and reporting to the Batu Gajah District police station before the third day of each calendar month.

He also instructed the accused not to come within one kilometre of the child victims.

Abdul Wahab said the bail would be revoked and the accused would be remanded again if he violated the conditions, and set April 29 for mention.

The proceedings were handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Fajrul Shihar Abu Samah.

On January 28, Azizul pleaded not guilty after all the charges were read before Judge Norita Mohd Ardani at the Sessions Court.

According to the charge sheet, Azizul faces 14 charges of sexual assault against five students aged between 13 and 15, and one charge for showing a pornographic video to the victims.

He is accused of committing the acts at a tahfiz centre in Batu Gajah between February and October 2021 under Sections 14 (a), 14 (b), 14 (d) and 15 (e) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, carrying a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and whipping, if convicted. — Bernama