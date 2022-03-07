In Johor manifesto, Muda vows acquisition of unsold properties and establishment of People’s Council

Malaysia United Democratic Alliance (Muda) party during the launch of its manifesto at the party’s Puteri Wangsa office in Eco Cascadia, Johor Baru, March 7, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, March 7 — Malaysia United Democratic Alliance (Muda) today launches its manifesto for the Johor election, promising that it will pursue the promises regardless of being in the state government or as opposition.

Its secretary-general and Puteri Wangsa candidate Amira Aisya Abd Aziz said the manifesto carries the same spirit with ally Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) own manifesto launched last week, and the party will work alongside the latter to implement them.

“We are in a strategic partnership with PH, if we are to form a new government, we will form with PH. I think we want this manifesto to be able to help the people of Johor.

Muda secretary-general and Puteri Wangsa candidate Amira Aisya Abd Aziz speaks to reporters at the launch of its manifesto at the party’s Puteri Wangsa office in Eco Cascadia, Johor Baru, March 7, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

“I think the crux of it is the equal allocation to [state assemblymen] anti-hopping law and the principle of the matters resonates in both of the manifestos. We will ensure promises are rolled out to help the people,” she told a press conference at the Puteri Wangsa Muda main operations centre here.

Muda in its manifesto vowed to practice pro-people democracy, uphold the middle-class households or M40s, and bridge the income disparity gaps among the public.

Johor Muda secretary and Parit Raja candidate Fikri Musa meanwhile said the party will advocate for the state government to acquire unsold properties in the state in bulk at a discounted price, in order to sell them at affordable prices to the public.

Johor Muda secretary and Parit Raja candidate Fikri Musa speaks to reporters at the party’s Puteri Wangsa office in Eco Cascadia, Johor Baru, March 7, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

“We would also want to introduce a vacancy tax for the unsold properties so that the developers will ensure that their properties had proper prices and are affordable to the people,” he said.

Fikri added that a committee will also be created to ensure the developers would not build excessive luxury development as well as ensuring all future development will take into account the buyers and residents in the areas.

Another measure that Muda said will be done is to create a so-called People’s Council in any areas it wins, where the locals can petition their representatives and discuss any policies or suggest improvements in their respective constituents.

Amira Aisya said this is akin to what is already done in Ireland, India and Belgium where the locals can take part in giving their input directly to their local representative in the state government.

“This is to ensure that a state assemblyperson could make informed decisions in regards to their constituents, taking into account the real problems and needs of the people,” she said.

All of the Muda candidates except for their Executive Central Committee member and Tenang candidate Lim Wei Jiet were present during the manifesto launch.

Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (on TV) giving his opening speech at the launch of its manifesto at the party’s Puteri Wangsa office in Eco Cascadia, Johor Baru, March 7, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Its president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman also attended via video conference as he is currently in Kuala Lumpur to attend a Dewan Rakyat sitting.

Muda will field candidates in seven seats after reaching an agreement with Pakatan Harapan’s Amanah and DAP last month.

The seven seats are Larkin, Tenang, Bukit Kepong, Parit Raja, Machap, Puteri Wangsa and Bukit Permai.

However, Muda will clash with PKR in Larkin, causing some discontent among members of the Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim-led party that announced it would not provide the former with any assistance as Muda had not agreed to the seats PKR initially allocated them.