CovidNow: Over 15 million adults in Malaysia have received booster jab

People receive their Covid-19 booster shot at the KL Gateway Mall in Kuala Lumpur January 5, 2022. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — A total of 15,017,166 adults or 63.8 per cent of their population in the country have received the Covid-19 booster dose as of yesterday.

Based on the CovidNow website, a total of 22,927,624 or 97.4 per cent of the country’s adult population have completed the vaccination, while 23,204,433 or 98.6 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For children aged five to 11 years, a total of 1,026,732 of them or 28.9 per cent of their population have received the first dose of the vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

As for adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,831,197 individuals or 91 per cent of the population have completed the vaccination, while 2,931,709 or 94.2 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 57,106 doses of the vaccine were dispensed, with 24,342 as first dose, 882 as second dose and 31,882 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme to 67,731,132.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, 55 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday with Kedah recording the highest, with 12 cases.

This is followed by Penang, with eigth cases, Johor (seven), Terengganu (six), Kelantan (five), four cases each in Perak and Selangor, two cases each in Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and Perlis and one case each in Pahang, Sabah and Sarawak. — Bernama



