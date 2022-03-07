Cops launch probe into case of dead cats found on Terengganu beach

Police are investigating the case under Section 428 of the Penal Code for mischief by killing or maiming animals. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA TERENGGANU, March 7 — The police have opened an investigation paper (IP) following the discovery of several dead stray cats, believed to have been killed, at the Bukit Keluang Beach resort area in Besut yesterday.

Besut police chief Supt Abdul Rozak Mohammad said the police received a report on the matter from a man who had received a video via Whatsapp on the death of the cats at the resort area at about 10am yesterday.

"A total of 15 cats died, while two cats were found alive but in pain,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the complainant believed that the cats were killed by irresponsible individual or group.

Police are investigating the case under Section 428 of the Penal Code for mischief by killing or maiming animals, which provides an imprisonment of up to three years or a fine or both, those found guilty of the offence.

Meanwhile, he said officers from the Kuala Terengganu Veterinary Services Department had been to the scene and taken the carcasses of the cats for analysis.

Yesterday, the video on incident which was shared by Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) staff Badrul Hafeezy Ali, 35, became viral on Facebook and received various reactions from netizens. — Bernama