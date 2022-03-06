Religious affairs minister: Malaysia to discuss Haj quota, SOP with Saudi Arabia

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Idris Ahmad speaks to the media after presenting aid to flood victims in Putrajaya, January 11, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, March 6 — All issues related to the Haj pilgrimage including the standard operating procedures (SOP), quota and conditions set for Malaysian pilgrims will be discussed with the Saudi Arabian government soon.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad said he will depart for Saudi Arabia on March 18 and all details on the Haj pilgrimage will be announced after that.

“I have just received the invitation letter last week. Saudi’s Haj and Umrah Minister (Dr Tawfiq Fawzan Al-Rabiah) has invited all countries that will be sending pilgrims (to the Holy Land) to discuss the matter.

“We hope that the quota will be maintained or increased and when we return, we will announce the details as soon as possible,” he said when asked about the development of this year’s Haj pilgrimage.

Idris was met after officiating the Maahad Tahfiz Darul Fikri Student Excellence Awards ceremony here today which saw nine students receive their certificates of appreciation after successfully memorising 30 juz of the Quran.

Meanwhile, he reminded parents or guardians of tahfiz students who have yet to register their children for Covid-19 vaccination to do so immediately as a measure to protect them from being severely infected with the virus.

“When they are at the tahfiz centre, they mingle with each other. So, it is important for students to get vaccinated to protect each other,” he said. — Bernama