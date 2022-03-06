Rebutting Zahid, Annuar claims voters still love Muafakat Nasional

Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaking at a gathering with local leaders at the Seri Pekembar Complex in Pagoh, January 29, 2022. — Bernama pic

MUAR, March 6 — Many Malaysians still love Muafakat Nasional (MN) on the basis of the cooperation and unification brought about by the political cooperation, says Ketereh Umno division head Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

According to him, the Malay community and Muslims, in particular, were happy to see leaders being on the same page and practising moderation in politics.

“Many people like MN, let’s not deny that when they see leaders being moderate, being in consensus, there will be more (supporters) there.

“If we go to extremes, it will cause resentment among the people, and that’s why we need to understand the sentiments of the people,” he told reporters after attending the ceremony to hand out letters of appointments for Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) Community in the northern zone of Johor here today.

Annuar was asked about Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s statement two days ago that political cooperation between the party and PAS should be kept ‘in a fold that need not be reopened’.

In this regard, the former MN secretary-general said he took an open attitude by waiting for the official decision from Umno, while respecting the views given by individuals on the status of the cooperation.

Annuar, who is the Minister of Communications and Multimedia, said a total of 1,674 Keluarga Malaysia communities had been established as of February 17.

He said 168 Keluarga Malaysia Communities have been established in Johor, involving all its 56 state constituencies.

“The government hopes that through the establishment of the Keluarga Malaysia Community, it will be able to strengthen the socio-economic capacity and competitiveness of the local communities, in line with the development of the digital economy,” he said. — Bernama