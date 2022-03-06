Minister: Reopening of Malaysia’s borders will speed up its economic recovery

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed speaks during a press conference February 12, 2022. ― Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, March 6 — The country’s economic recovery process, which has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, is expected to be faster with the reopening of its borders soon, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy), Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

“This has been much awaited for by all parties, especially the tourism sector which has been very badly affected by the pandemic which hit the country to the extent of the movement control order (MCO) being enforced from the middle of March 2020.

“For as long as its international borders are not reopened, it is rather difficult for Malaysia’s economy to fully recover hence, one of the pre-condition’s for its economic recovery is reopening of its borders.”

Mustapa said this at a news conference after officiating at the launching of the Pasar Besar Siti Khadijah Digital Transformation Programme, here, today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob confirmed that the country’s borders would be reopened soon to enable Malaysians who have for a long time not been returning to this country to do so, especially for the Aidilfitri celebration. — Bernama