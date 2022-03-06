Melaka state exco urges abused women urged to be brave, come forward for help

Datuk Kalsom Nordin speaks during the 2019 Umno General Assembly at PWTC in Kuala Lumpur December 5, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

MELAKA, March 6 — Women who are domestic violence victims should be brave to come forward to report to the authorities to get help, said State Women’s Affairs, Family Development and Welfare Committee chairman Datuk Kalsom Nordin.

She said in the 105 days since holding the portfolio, she has received numerous complaints involving domestic problems, especially among Muslim couples.

“Most domestic problems arose due to hot temper, economic instability and jealousy and as a result, children are the victims of the situation.

“Through the meet-the-people session every Friday, I also receive a lot of grievances from women who complained of being abused, abandoned and many more. They were advised to come forward so that we can solve the problem together.”

She said this to reporters when met at the Pasca Perkahwinan Cinta Penghujung Senja programme at Bukit Katil here, today, which was also attended by Melaka Religious Affarts Department (JAIM) director Datuk Che Sukri Che Mat.

Kalsom said the state government together with the related agencies such as the Melaka Islamic Affairs Council (MAIM), JAIM and other bodies would continue to intensify family-related programmes in a move to empower the institution.

She said in line with development and modernisation, family institutions should be given attention in producing a prosperous and harmonious society, adding that families play an important role in a child’s development and behaviour.

“The related agencies must also think about the approach that needs to be taken to address the social issues in the community,” she said. — Bernama