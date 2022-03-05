Transport minister: New air VTLs involving Malaysia, Thailand and Cambodia to begin March 15

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said fully vaccinated travellers will be allowed to travel the designated routes without being required to quarantine upon arrival. — Picture by Ben Tan

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, March 5 ― New air Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs) involving Malaysia, Thailand and Cambodia will begin on March 15, 2022 as part of joint efforts to reopen international borders.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said fully vaccinated travellers will be allowed to travel the designated routes without being required to quarantine upon arrival.

“These routes are expected to aid our mutual economic recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly in reviving the ailing tourism industry,” Wee said in a statement here today.

Wee said that as for Thailand, designated airlines from both countries will be allowed to mount up to six flights daily on the Kuala Lumpur-Bangkok route and up to four flights daily for the Kuala Lumpur-Phuket route while additional routes may be added subject to mutual agreement by both countries.

On Cambodia, he said designated airlines from both countries will be allowed to operate up to two flights daily on the Kuala Lumpur-Phnom Penh route while additional routes may be added subject to market demand.

Wee said these VTL routes will be served by all the three countries' designated carriers under the VTL initiative.

He said the related standard operating procedures (SOP) and health protocols will be released by their respective agencies soon and travellers are expected to comply with the protocols responsibly in order to enjoy the VTL facility.

Wee said the government will continue discussions with neighbouring Asean countries on the safe reopening of additional routes in the future according to prevailing situations.

Malaysia currently has an air and land VTL arrangement with Singapore while Malaysia and Brunei have agreed in principle to implement the same soon. ― Bernama