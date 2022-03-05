Number of flood evacuees in Kelantan, Terengganu continues to decrease

Lubok Jong in Pasir Mas, Kelantan, inundated with flood water, February 28, 2022. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 ― The number of flood victims in the two east coast states in the peninsula continues to show a declining trend with only 3,408 people at the relief centres (PPS) as at 8am today.

In Kelantan, the number of flood evacuees has decreased to 2,730 people, involving 836 families, at 10 PPS in the Pasir Mas and Tumpat districts, compared with 3,308 people (1,022 families) last night.

The Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID), through its website, reported that all major rivers in the state were now at the normal level.

Meanwhile, according to Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), power supply in two areas in Tumpat and four areas in Pasir Mas, which was shut down due to the floods, has yet to be restored.

The affected areas in Tumpat are Pulau Dolah and Pantai Suri 1-2, while in Pasir Mas, there are the the DID office at Pengkalan Rakit and Bakat 2, Terusan and Gertak No 3.

In Terengganu, only 678 evacuees, involving 232 families, are still at four PPS in the state, from 926 people (285 families) at 8pm yesterday, with only the Hulu Terengganu district still flooded.

The Secretariat of the State Disaster Management Committee, however, advised the public to always be cautious as there is still alert warning of rain in several areas. ― Bernama