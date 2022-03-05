1,879 Kelantan flood evacuees still at seven relief centres

Lubok Jong in Pasir Mas, Kelantan, inundated with flood water, February 28, 2022. ― Bernama pic

KOTA BHARU, March 5 ― The number of flood victims in Kelantan continued to show a drop, with 1,879 from 544 families still at seven relief centres (PP) as at 7 pm compared to 2,260 from 692 families this afternoon.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s information portal, these flood evacuees comprised 601 men, 616 women, 303 male children, 344 female children and 15 babies.

They are at five PPS in Pasir Mas district and two PPS in Tumpat district.

Meanwhile, the Drainage and Irrigation Department through its website reported that all the main rivers in this East Coast state were at their normal levels. ― Bernama