Plantation worker claims trial over Daro double murder

SIBU, March 4 — An oil palm plantation worker pleaded not guilty in the High Court here today of murdering two Indonesian women whose bodies were found floating in Sungai Samong, Daro, last month.

Ahmad Robin, 31, was alleged to have murdered Pandang Sarang and Muli Laha at two different oil palm plantations in Daro at 11 am and 11 pm on Feb 11, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries a mandatory death sentence.

After the accused claimed trial before Judicial Commissioner Christopher Chin, the prosecution called witnesses to testify in the murder trial.

Sijaya, 50, the husband of Pandang Sarang, told the court that at 7.20 pm on the day of the incident, his wife informed him that she wanted to go to the Daro market with Muli and another Indonesian woman named Tene in the accused’s car.

“My (late) wife brought RM2,500 with her to buy necessities, besides wearing a gold chain and earrings,” he said in a written statement read in court today.

Sijaya said when his wife did not return home until 7 am the next day, he and Ero Nyale (Muli Laha’s husband) began searching in the plantation area up to Kampung Tebaang.

He testified that at 12.30 pm on the same day, they were told by a plantation van driver that police had found their wives’ bodies.

“I was very shocked and could not say anything when I found out that the body found floating in the river was my wife’s body,” he said.

Sijaya also told the court that he knew Ahmad well and was good friends with the latter, and that his wife (Pandang Saranng) often took a lift in the accused’s car to head to Daro town to buy necessities after receiving the salary.

The prosecution witness said he and his wife had worked at the plantation for three years, and knew the accused, who was also a van driver at the plantation.

Earlier, Makasar interpreter, Muhiddin Salihi, appointed by the Indonesian consulate, faced difficulties in communicating with prosecution witness Ero Nyale, 48, who was still distraught over the incident.

The trial continues on March 25. — Bernama