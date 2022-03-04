Pakatan: Anti-party hopping enactment crucial for Johor’s political stability

(From left) Johor PKR chairman Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh, Amanah Johor chairman Aminolhuda Hassan and Johor DAP chief Liew Chin Tong at the launch of the Johor PH Action Offers in Batu Pahat, March 4, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BATU PAHAT, March 4 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) believes the implementation of anti-party hopping enactment is important to ensure political stability in Johor, said Johor PKR chairman Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh today.

According to him, the enactment was offered in the party’s manifesto called Johor PH Action Offers, which is in line with the constitutional amendment related to the Anti-Party Hopping bill, to be tabled at Dewan Rakyat soon.

“This also means supporting what has been agreed upon in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Political Transformation and Stability signed by PH with the federal government.

“So it is not just one matter separated from what we are demanding,” he said at a media conference after launching the Johor PH Action Offers here today.

The implementation of the anti-party hopping enactment is among the manifesto under Johor PH Action Offers which contains three main thrusts to revive the people’s economy, guarantee the people’s wellbeing as well as to create a clean, efficient and dignified administration

Amanah Johor chairman Aminolhuda Hassan said there are similarities in the offers made by PH with other parties, nonetheless, PH is focusing more on the progress of the people’s interest.

Asked on the mentri besar candidate for PH if the political coalition gets the mandate in the Johor state election, he said it has not been discussed as there are several more important issues including winning the Johor state election.

“Even though we (PH) are confident of winning, we will find the person as the candidate at the appropriate time when we win,” he said.

The Election Commission has set the Johor state election on March 12 while early voting is on March 8. — Bernama