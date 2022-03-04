Johor polls: EC issues over 36,000 postal papers

Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional flags line both sides of Jalan Sutera ahead of state elections, in Johor Baru February 28, 2022. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, March 4 ― The Election Commission (EC) has issued 36,729 postal ballot papers to individuals who are eligible to vote by post in the Johor state election.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said the issuance of postal ballot papers was carried out by election officials in all 56 state constituencies from Tuesday to yesterday (March 1 to 3), as provided under Regulation 3 of the Elections (Postal Voting) Regulations 2003.

He said the total covered 28,421 Form 1A (election officials, EC members/officers, policemen, military personnel and media personnel), as well as 7,814 Form 1B for Malaysians living abroad.

“A total of 118 Form 1C (nine agencies in the security and health sectors) and 376 out-of-country absentee voters (PTH),” he said in a statement today.

He said the process of issuing postal ballot papers was carried out in the presence of candidate representatives from all parties or individuals contesting.

Ikmalrudin also reminded all postal voters to mark on the ballot papers, complete and correctly fill in the Identity declaration form (Form 2) and immediately return them to the respective constituency returning officers before 5pm on polling day on March 12.

“Voters are reminded to keep their vote secret by not taking pictures of the ballot papers and sharing them on social media,” he said.

The EC has set March 12 as the polling day for the Johor state election while early voting is on March 8. ― Bernama