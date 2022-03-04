Hasni: Caretaker Johor govt allocates 3,200 lots for second-generation Felda housing

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob with caretaker Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad (left) during a visit to the Larkin Indah Residence in Johor Baru, March 4, 2022. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, March 4 — The caretaker Johor government has allocated 3,200 lots of land for the construction of housing for second-generation Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) settlers.

Caretaker Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the project would be handled by the Johor housing development corporation that was set up in January this year.

“The housing issue for Felda settlers, especially the second generation, must be addressed. For this, the state has allocated 3,200 lots,” he said in his speech during Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s visit to Residensi Larkin Indah here today.

“It will be handled by the Johor housing development corporation.

“We would not want to build housing in areas with no facilities. So we will build the housing together with infrastructure to ensure sustainability for the second generation.”

Hasni also added that currently, the state has 14,500 acres of plots for affordable housing under the same corporation.

“Developers are encouraged to return affordable housing projects to the state government if they cannot continue with their construction,” he said.

The housing problem, as well as that for second-generation Felda settlers, is one of the problems faced by Johoreans.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) and other parties tried to address the issue, with PN promising low premiums for the construction of second-generation housing to keep costs low.

Previously, Pakatan Harapan (PH) had also attempted to tackle the issue in its manifesto for the 2018 general election, with the promise of more housing being built.