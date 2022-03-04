ESSZone security areas to be reviewed, says Sabah police commissioner

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah said the review process would involve obtaining feedback and views from all security agencies involved, and the ESSZone review may involve the expansion of waters currently under curfew from 6pm to 6am. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, March 4 — Security areas in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) will be reviewed to enhance the effectiveness of security control, especially in the waters, said Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah.

He said the review process would involve obtaining feedback and views from all security agencies involved, and the ESSZone review may involve the expansion of waters currently under curfew from 6pm to 6am.

“We will consider the views of all aspects whether from special branches, crime and other authorities such as the Malaysian Armed Forces and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

“The security forces are also always sensitive and alert to issues that could provoke the relevant parties on the peace of Sabah,” he told reporters after a handover of duty ceremony at the Sabah Contingent Police Headquarters here today.

Earlier at the ceremony, Idris witnessed the handover of duties of the Deputy Head of the Sabah Criminal Investigation Department (Investigation/Legal) to ACP Peter Ak Umbuas from ACP Ang Seow Aun.

A handover was also carried out for the position of Deputy Head of the Sabah Criminal Investigation Department (Intelligence/Operations) to ACP Ang Seow Aun from ACP Abdul Rahman Kassim and for the position of Deputy Head of the Sabah Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department to ACP Abdul Rahman Kassim from ACP Jasmin Hussin. — Bernama