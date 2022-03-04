Disabled man fifth flood casualty in Kelantan, say police

Residents of flood-stricken Kampung Simpangan in Tumpat, Kelantan, have to take a boat to attend Friday prayers, March 4, 2022. ― Bernama pic

TUMPAT, March 4 — A disabled man who was reported missing last Wednesday (March 1) was found drowned near his house in Kampung Tok Sangkut near Repek, Pasir Mas, yesterday.

Kelantan deputy police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the man with learning difficulties was reported missing while playing in the water in front of his family’s shop.

The body of Muhamad Faizal Ab Rahman was found at 10am by the rescue team, not far from the area where he was reported to have fallen.

“The search and rescue operation was carried out with the help of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) and the villagers. The body was sent to Pasir Mas Hospital,” he said when met by reporters after presenting aid donations to flood victims at the Kampung Simpangan Hilir Mosque here, today.

He said the latest incident was the third case involving loss of life due to the floods in Pasir Mas, and the fifth in the state. — Bernama