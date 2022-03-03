Sarawak’s public information unit releases table detailing new official titles for state

The Sarawak’s Attorney General’s Chambers announced on its website on March 1 the gazette of the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Ordinance 2022. ― Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, March 3 ― The State Public Information Unit (Ukas) today released a table infographic in a media WhatsApp group detailing the new official titles to be used in Sarawak effective this month.

According to the table based on State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion’s statement, the “Chief Minister of Sarawak” is now “Premier of Sarawak” in English and “Premier Sarawak” in Bahasa Malaysia.

The “Office of the Chief Minister of Sarawak” has changed to “Office of the Premier of Sarawak” in English and “Pejabat Premier Sarawak” in Bahasa Malaysia.

“Deputy Premier of Sarawak” is the new title for “Deputy Chief Minister of Sarawak” in English, while in Bahasa Malaysia it is “Timbalan Premier Sarawak” from “Timbalan Ketua Menteri Sarawak” previously.

The title “Deputy Minister” has replaced “Assistant Minister” in English, while in Bahasa Malaysia “Menteri Muda” has changed to “Timbalan Menteri”.

The “Office of the Deputy Chief Minister” is now “Office of Deputy Premier of Sarawak” in English and “Pejabat Timbalan Premier Sarawak” in Bahasa Malaysia.

The Sarawak’s Attorney General’s Chambers announced on its website on March 1 the gazette of the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Ordinance 2022.

On February 15, the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) passed the Bill by more than a two-thirds majority to provide for the title changes.

In tabling the Bill, Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah had said the recent amendment to the Federal Constitution restored the original spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) when Sarawak agreed to participate in the formation of Malaysia, where its status as one of the three provinces (Federation of Malaya, Sabah, and Sarawak) should be maintained.

He said this meant Sarawak’s status is different from other states in the Federation of Malaya. ― Borneo Post Online