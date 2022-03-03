Ipsos study: Over 80pc of population strongly support vaccine mandates in Malaysia

People are seen wearing protective masks as they walk along the Bukit Bintang shopping area in Kuala Lumpur February 13, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 ― The support for vaccine mandates in Malaysia is particularly strong with more than 80 per cent of the population supporting proof of Covid-19 vaccination for travelling, eating at a restaurant or entering a workplace, a study revealed.

The study also revealed a similar share of support for mandatory vaccination for anyone who is eligible.

Ipsos Malaysia, in a statement today, said the study with the title “Vaccine Mandates” shows that 83 per cent of Malaysia’s population strongly or somewhat support requiring people to have a vaccine before returning to normal activities such as travel.

It said 84 per cent strongly or somewhat support restaurants requiring proof of vaccination to eat inside; employers requiring workers to get a vaccine before returning to the workplace (83 per cent); and making a Covid-19 vaccine mandatory for anyone eligible to receive one (82 per cent).

The online study involved 20,525 adults aged under 75 across 30 countries, whereby the Malaysian sample was 500.

Ipsos Malaysia public affairs associate director Lars Erik Lie said the Omicron wave was at its peak in Malaysia and it appeared to be receding globally, sparking renewed optimism that life will start to return to normal.

“However, the persistence of the virus in the form of new variants indicates that we may have to learn how to live with the virus, rather than looking for it to disappear completely,” he said.

According to him, a majority of people across the world believe they will not be able to fully stop the spread of the virus, regardless of the measures being implemented.

While in many countries variations of vaccine policies remain in place to reduce the negative impact of living with Covid-19, there is broad support to keep some policies in place, he added. ― Bernama