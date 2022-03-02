Want to help flood victims on the East Coast? Here’s a list of who to contact

A resident checks on the rising water levels near his home following continuous rain in Kampung Ayer Puteh in Kemaman, Terengganu February 28, 2022. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Almost 7,000 families in Kelantan and Terengganu have been forced out of their homes after several districts in both states were hit by floods over the past week.

Malay Mail came across a thread on Twitter started by Hanna Alkaf (@hannaalkaf) containing the contact details of non-government organisations (NGOs) that the public can reach out to if they want to contribute either donations or become a volunteer helping those who have been displaced.

#DaruratBanjirPantaiTimur



This is a thread of any initiatives and resources I can find for the 2022 East Coast floods. Tolonglah derma, volunteer atau RT bagi yang mampu. — Hanna Alkaf (@hannaalkaf) February 27, 2022

Here are some of the NGOs listed in the Twitter thread, together with the hashtag #DaruratBanjirPantaiTimur,

Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia (Abim)

The group tweeted that it has set a target of RM50,000 in donations. It also urged the public to donate infant formula, diapers, pillows, blankets, mattresses, sanitary pads and bath products.

WhatsApp link: https://wa.me/60167324083

Banking details: Maybank 562106228176 (Abim Selangor)

Terengganu Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda)

The youth-centric political party tweeted that anyone who wishes to contribute to its flood assistance mission can contact 018-2280402 (Asyrul).

Boats needed in Kuala Berang, Terengganu

Twitter user @kamarul14 said more boats are needed to help evacuate residents in Kampung Bukit Gemuruh.

He uploaded a clip showing people watching helplessly from a hill as their homes were inundated with floodwater.

Bantuan bot diperlukan segera.



Ramai penduduk kini terperangkap.



Lokasi: 📌 Kg Bukit Gemuruh, Kuala Berang. pic.twitter.com/izX3aXYTKK — Sir kamarul (@kamarul14) February 27, 2022

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia

The university posted on its Twitter yesterday that it is trying to gather details of its students affected by the floods in Kelantan.

Contact details:

i) 017-9023815 (Hakimi Adli)

ii) 017-4605737 (Khadijah)

iii) 017-9850848 (Syasya)

We Listen Malaysia Organisation

The aid group said it is seeking donations in the form of food, Covid-19 test kits and other basic necessities for flood victims.

Banking details: Maybank 552189537243 (We Listen Malaysia Organisation)

Cheapreme & Co

The clothing brand is collecting donations through the sale of its T-shirts where all profits will go to the flood victims.

Contact details: 03-2935 9674

The Hope Branch

The aid group is also actively helping flood victims in Kelantan and Terengganu.

Contact details: 0197093103

Democratic Solidarity Network for the Mentally Ill (KamiSiuman)

The group is distributing personal support equipment, such as canes, walking frames and wheelchairs, to special needs groups affected by floods in both states.

Contact details: Twitter @kamisiuman

E-mail: [email protected]

Mercy Malaysia

The aid group has activated its teams to undertake a range of essential support activities as part of the flood relief and disaster response management in Kelantan and Terengganu.

Banking details:

i) Maybank 562179504126 (Mercy Humanitarian Funds)

ii) CIMB 8000792908 (Mercy Malaysia)

Yesterday, national news agency Bernama reported that the number of flood evacuees in Terengganu had risen while those in Kelantan had dropped as of 8am.

In Terengganu, the number of evacuees rose to 17,442 people from 4,557 families compared to 14,393 people from 3,744 families as of 8pm on Monday.

In Kelantan, the number of evacuees dropped to 7,625 people from 2,383 families compared to 8,054 people from 2,600 families as of 8pm on Monday.