Kanowit Water Supply Project Phase 2 to be ready by year end, says Sarawak minister

SIBU, March 2 — The Kanowit Water Supply Project Phase 2, near here, being implemented now, is expected to be ready by the year end, says Sarawak Utilities and Communications Minister, Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

Fully funded by the Sarawak government at around RM63.5 million, the high-impact project involving the construction of water pipes from the Sibu Water Board’s Water Treatment Plant in Jalan Salim to Kanowit district is expected to resolve the water supply issue in Kanowit, Nibong Tada, Machan and Sibu Jaya.

“Besides enhancing the existing water supply system, this project is also expected to improve the socio-economy of the local community and quality of life of the residents of Kanowit, Nibong Tada, Machan and Sibu Jaya,” he said after visiting the project today.

The work scope covers the installation of water pipes of various sizes from the treatment plant to Kanowit and connecting the pipes to the existing system in Sibu Jaya, building of a booster pump station in Durin and a water pump in Bukong Jagoi.

This project is part of the Sarawak Water Supply Grid System inspired by the state’s Premier, Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg in solving the rural water supply issue effectively and comprehensively. — Bernama