Bangsawan personality Abdul Rahman B passes away

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — National arts icon Abdul Rahman Abu Bakar, better known as Rahman B, passed away at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) at 4.33pm today.

He was 87 years old.

News of his death was informed by his grandson Hussein Abdul Salam.

According to Hussein, his grandfather died due to a blood clot in his lungs.

“His remains will be taken from HKL to Masjid Jamek in Kampung Baru to be bathed and shrouded. His remains will be laid to rest at the Jalan Ampang Muslim Cemetery after Zohor prayers tomorrow,” he said when contacted tonight.

The late Rahman B was born on May 18, 1935, in Kapar, Klang and was accorded the National Artiste Award in 2004.

He had been involved in ‘bangsawan’, a type of traditional Malay opera or theatre, since the age of eight in the early 1940s, and had inherited the talent from his parents, Abu Bakar Saleh and Kasminah Taib. — Bernama