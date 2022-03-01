Sabah has no plans to change ‘chief minister’ to ‘premier’, says Hajiji

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor speaks during an interview with Bernama at his office in Kota Kinabalu September 15, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, March 1 — Sabah has no plans to change the designation of the Chief Minister post to Premier like what has been done by Sarawak.

Speaking to reporters after launching the i-Suri initiative, here today, Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said the use of the term ‘Chief Minister’ was good enough for now.

Earlier, in a statement Sarawak State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion said the Chief Minister of Sarawak would be addressed in English as Premier of Sarawak and “Premier Sarawak” in Bahasa Malaysia with effect from today.

He said the usage of the term came into force following the amendments to the Sarawak Constitution, for which the Bill was passed by the State Legislative Assembly on February 15.

He said the Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister will be referred to as Deputy Premier or “Timbalan Premier” in Bahasa Malaysia, while Assistant Ministers will now be referred to as Deputy Minister. — Bernama