Pahang, TNB sign the Ulu Jelai Hydroelectric Scheme Agreement

KUANTAN, March 1 — The Pahang government and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) signed the Ulu Jelai Hydroelectric Scheme Agreement today to the ensure balance of the ecosystem of the operation area of the power station in Cameron Highlands is conserved.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said there was a special provision in the agreement to ensure both parties took care of the catchment area well to reduce erosion and sedimentation throughout the operation period of the hydroelectric scheme.

“We must take proactive steps together to prevent any land use or activities in the catchment area upstream that could result in soil erosion and sedimentation, or anything that could affect economic income from the development of the Ulu Jelai hydroelectric scheme.

“The concerted efforts by all parties are needed to ensure that the management and conservation aspects at the catchment area are always given priority for the benefit of future generations. If there are suspicious activities, then immediate action must be taken,” he said in his speech during the signing ceremony in Kuala Lumpur last night.

As such, Wan Rosdy reminded the Lake and Catchment Area Management Committee and the Ulu Jelai Power Station Advisory Committee to always be sensitive and manage as well as conserve the catchment area as best as possible.

Wan Rosdy added that the agreement would also enable the state government to generate income through the use of water resources for electricity generation, as well as supply raw water and regulate flood mitigation and irrigation systems in the area.

The agreement was signed by Pahang state secretary Datuk Seri Sallehuddi Ishak on behalf of the state government, while TNB was represented by its chief executive officer Datuk Baharin Din.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan and TNB chairman Datuk Seri Hasan Ariffin were on hand to witness the signing of the agreement. ― Bernama