Defence exhibitions: Mindef to continue monitor Russia-Ukraine conflict

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — The Defence Ministry (Mindef) will get advice from Wisma Putra regarding the participation of exhibitors from Russia or Ukraine at the upcoming Defence Services Asia (DSA) and National Security (Natsec) Asia 2022, said Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

Wisma Putra will continue monitoring the situation between the two countries (Russia and Ukraine), which he described as an unfolding conflict that needs to be monitored closely, before making any decision, he said at a press conference which was held virtually after chairing the Covid-19 Quartet Ministerial Meeting, today.

He was responding to a question on whether there would be any restrictions for Russian or Ukrainian exhibitors in the event which will be held from March 28 to 31 this year.

On another note, Hishammuddin said he was relieved that all Malaysians had been evacuated from the conflict zone, and added that the safety of the people in the conflict areas is the government’s top priority and concern through Wisma Putra. — Bernama