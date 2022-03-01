Air Selangor: Repairs to burst pipe in Klang completed, full water supply by 4pm

A man fills up his containers amid water supply disruption in Jalan Ulu Yam October 13, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 ― The water supply which was disrupted following a burst pipe in Jalan Seruling 59, Taman Seri Andalas, Klang is now being restored after the repair work was completed at 2am today.

Air Selangor Corporate Communication chief Elina Baseri said the water supply to the 11 affected areas was expected to return to normal at 4pm depending on the location and the distance of the consumers’ premises.

“Air Selangor wishes to suggest that consumers who have and will receive water supply to keep their taps running until the water runs clear before using it.

“We also hope the consumers will use water prudently to ensure the water supply restoration process in areas which are still affected will proceed smoothly as scheduled,” she said in a statement today.

Elina said alternative water assistance via tanker lorries would continue to be mobilised in the affected areas by prioritising critical premises such as hospitals and dialysis centres. ― Bernama