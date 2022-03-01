Agong, Permaisuri convey condolences to family of Anwar Ibrahim’s brother

In an Istana Negara Facebook post, the royal couple was saddened by the demise of Rusli Ibrahim and hoped his family would be patient and stay strong over the sad event. ― Picture from Facebook/Istana Negara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 ― The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have expressed their condolences to the family of Rusli Ibrahim, the younger brother of opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim who passed away today.

In an Istana Negara Facebook post, the royal couple was saddened by the demise of Rusli and hoped his family would be patient and stay strong over the sad event.

“Their Majesties prayed for his soul to be blessed by Allah SWT and be placed among the righteous,” according to the post.

Rusli was the fifth in the family of nine siblings.

On his Twitter site, Anwar who is Port Dickson MP announced the death of his brother, aged 74 at Selayang Hospital today.

It was learned that Rusli died of old age at about 2.20pm after being warded in Selayang Hospital in the past few weeks and his remains would be brought to Al-Ubudiah Mosque before being laid to rest in a cemetery in Ampang tonight. ― Bernama