US$10m London house gift disclosure at 1MDB trial in US: Ex-media CEO gives statement to MACC again

According to MACC sources, the woman arrived at the MACC headquarters at 9am and the statement-taking process lasted about three hours. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 28 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today had another round of recording statements from the former group chief executive officer of a satellite television company following the disclosure of a US$10 million (RM42 million) London house gift at the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) trial in the United States.

According to MACC sources, the woman arrived at the MACC headquarters at 9am and the statement-taking process lasted about three hours.

“The MACC has taken her statement again today to get further explanation on several matters. There are also several documents that the MACC received from her to facilitate the investigations,” the sources said.

On February 24, the woman was reported to have spent about nine hours at the MACC headquarters to give her statement to the Commission to assist in the investigation under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLA) 2001.

On February 22, the house in London and the name of former Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd CEO, Datuk Rohana Rozhan, were among those mentioned by former Goldman Sachs Group Inc bank officer, Tim Leissner in the 1MDB trial in the United States.

Leissner had pleaded guilty in 2018 for being involved in violating United States anti-corruption laws and money laundering conspiracy. ― Bernama