Terengganu floods: 68 people stranded at Kuala Berang recreation camp rescued

Fire and Rescue Department personnel rescue those stranded during the floods, including children, at the Budi Recreation Camp, Kampung Belukar Bukit in Terengganu, February 28, 2022. ― Bernama pic

KUALA BERANG, Feb 28 — A total of 68 people, including 20 children, stranded at the Budi Recreation Camp, Kampung Belukar Bukit, here, due to floods were rescued today.

Supervisor at the camp, Farhan Zakaria said the downpour since last Friday had resulted in the area being inundated by flood waters and caused 10 tents used by participants of the “Bengkel Solat” programme being held there to be swept away by strong currents.

“The water level rose suddenly up to our chest level around 5.30am. Therefore we decided to take all the participants to the surau which is located on higher ground.

“We also had to lift a wheelchair-bound senior citizen who is the family member of one of the participants,” he told reporters after being rescued by firefighters from the Kuala Berang fire and rescue station.

Farhan said it was difficult for them to get help as they were experiencing disruption of internet and telephone services while their vehicles were submerged in the water.

Meanwhile, Kuala Berang fire and rescue station chief Hanafi Mohd said they received information about the incident yesterday, but was unable to carry out the rescue operation as the road leading to the area was cut off due to floods.

“The rescue team is only able to go the area when the water started to recede this morning,” he said, adding that the operation, which ended at 1pm involved nine personnel. — Bernama