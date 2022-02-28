Sarawak Rivers Board employee finds dead 300kg crocodile floating near Satok Bridge in Sarawak

Handout photo shows SFC personnel taking the crocodile carcass to the riverbank. — Picture by Sarawak Forestry Corporation via Borneo Post Online

KUCHING, Feb 28 — A dead 4.4m-long crocodile, weighing around 300kg, was found floating in Sungai Sarawak near Satok Bridge yesterday.

The discovery was made by an employee of the Sarawak Rivers Board, who later reported it to Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC).

A SFC Swift Wildlife Action Team, led by Dr Mohd Izwan Zulaini, later arrived at the scene to remove the carcass from the river.

The dead reptile was later measured and transported to SFC for further action.

According to a SFC statement, it is believed that the crocodile had died only recently and investigations would be carried out to determine the cause of death. — Borneo Post Online