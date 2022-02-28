Minister: Ministry channels RM4.5m to assist flood victims in Malaysia this year

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun attends a programme at Chean Ai Disabled Welfare Association in Kelana Jaya January 29, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

CHUKAI, Feb 28 — The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) has channelled an allocation of RM4.5 million to assist flood victims in the country this year, said its minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

She said the allocation was channelled through its agency, the Social Welfare Department (JKM) and distributed in the form of food and personal need such as blankets to the victims.

She said so far Kedah, Selangor, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Sabah, Johor and Sarawak have received the highest allocation of RM500,000 each.

“Meanwhile, Perak, Negeri Sembilan and Kuala Lumpur each received an allocation of RM100,000 followed by Melaka (RM150,000), Penang (RM50,000), Perlis (RM30,000) and Labuan (RM30,000).

“This allocation is channelled to state JKMs to prepare essential items, including stocks to be stored at disaster supplies storage depots,” she told reporters after visiting a temporary relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bukit Mentok here today.

Also present was Terengganu JKM director Mazura Ngah.

On the distribution of food supply and other needs to the relief centres in Terengganu, she said the process went smoothly with the help of various agencies such as the Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force and the police. — Bernama